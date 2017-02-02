Tip Jar

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Tip Jar

Craving face-to-face interaction as you buy Girl Scout cookies? There's an app for that too

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge This is baklava made from Caramel DeLites. Recipe is available on the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. - IMAGE COURTESY GIRL SCOUTS
  • Image courtesy Girl Scouts
  • This is baklava made from Caramel DeLites. Recipe is available on the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
If you haven't noticed, the Girl Scouts are seriously on their cookie game this year. Between partnering with Uber for cookie delivery and releasing a limited-edition S'mores flavor and just being utterly adorable, they're making it really hard to stick to those New Year's resolutions.

And it just got harder. You're welcome.

The Girl Scouts have released an app that helps you find the Girl Scouts
click to enlarge Closest Girl Scout cookies to my current location. If I'm honest, the actual closest Girl Scout cookies to my location is in my desk.
  • Closest Girl Scout cookies to my current location. If I'm honest, the actual closest Girl Scout cookies to my location is in my desk.
 nearest you for instant cookie cravings. The app is called Cookie Finder and is available for free on the App Store and Google Play. It uses your location to find the closest Girl Scout cookie table where you can pay $4 for happiness. (This alleviates the guilt some felt over the sales transaction being between themselves and an Uber driver, rather than helping a Girl Scout learn selling skills one-on-one.)

You can also get a preview of the new flavors and vote for your favorites in a national poll. Spoiler alert: Thin Mints are in the lead, but the new S'mores flavor is gaining steam.

There's also a section where you can learn the history of the cookie tradition and get recipes for using the cookies in desserts like Thin Mint Mocha Ice Cream Sandwiches and Nutty Caramel Turtles made with Peanut Butter Patties.




