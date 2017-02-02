Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Bloggytown

161,000 Florida residents didn't vote for either candidate last November

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Florida officials released a report this week that shows 161,000 Florida residents didn't vote for a president last election, nearly doubling the amount of absents votes from 2008 and 2012.

That's right. Not a single vote for either the Democrat, the Republican, or even a third party candidate. Nothing.

According to the AP, this number includes those of you who wrote in invalid names like "Harambe," and "Harry Styles." 
click image PHOTO VIA THETAB.COM
  • Photo via TheTab.com
Just so you know, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Florida by only 113,000 votes.

Thanks, guys. Everything is perfectly fine.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  2. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  3. Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend Read More

  4. Judge says Trump golf course in Florida must pay $5.8 million after ripping off former members Read More

  5. Universal Orlando announces free parking for everyone after 6 p.m. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation