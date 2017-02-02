Thursday, February 2, 2017
161,000 Florida residents didn't vote for either candidate last November
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:32 PM
click to enlarge
Florida officials released a report this week that shows 161,000 Florida residents didn't vote for a president last election, nearly doubling the amount of absents votes from 2008 and 2012.
That's right. Not a single vote for either the Democrat, the Republican, or even a third party candidate. Nothing.
According to the AP
, this number includes those of you who wrote in invalid names like "Harambe," and "Harry Styles."
click image
Just so you know, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Florida by only 113,000 votes.
Thanks, guys. Everything is perfectly fine.
Tags: Trump, election, Hillary Clinton, Image