Valentine's Day can come early at one of these February wine dinners at Norman's

Photo courtesy Norman's Orlando
To be completely honest, Valentine's Day is not the ideal evening to enjoy dinner out. After Mother's Day, it's the busiest night of the year for restaurants. What you can expect at most places: limited menu options (and sometimes, just one menu option), high turnover and noise. Lots of noise.
Instead of going out on V-Day, Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes
is offering three different exclusive wine dinners offering the exact opposite of what you'll find on Feb. 14: exclusivity, lots of food, an intimate experience, and you can sit there as long as you want in those plush chairs.
The first one is tonight at 6:30 p.m., and features Ruinart Champagne
. The price is $200 per person, plus gratuity and tax. On the menu
: five courses paired with a different champagne, including Florida flounder tartare, Lake Meadows poussin with black truffle beurre blanc, and mango cake with prickly pear sorbet.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, pull out all the stops at a pairing dinner featuring Moet Hennessy
at 7 p.m., which will set you back $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. This epic evening consists of nine courses
, including smoked sheep empanadas, Thai-style BBQ duck confit and wagyu striploin. We're in.
One of the great wineries of the Calistoga Valley, Chateau Montelena
was one of the original winners of the famed "Judgement of Paris" in 1976, when California wines beat out French wines at a blind tasting for the first time. Norman's will host a wine dinner at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, for $175 per person plus tax and gratuity, featuring the illustrious vintner. The seven-course feast
will include popcorn-crusted Florida cobia, stone crab salad and crunch cake with mint ice cream and bitter chocolate ganache.
