Universal Orlando announces free parking for everyone after 6 pm

Universal Orlando announced Wednesday morning that it will now offer free parking for everyone after 6 p.m.This convenient little perk was previously only offered to Florida residents with valid proof of residency. Now, tourists get to enjoy the free evening parking as well, a small win after Universal increased its annual passholder prices by about $50 last year.Before, parking ranged from $20-$30 for non-Florida residents, so basically, the cost of two more turkey legs out-of-towners can now enjoy with that extra cash.