Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Universal Orlando announces free parking for everyone after 6 pm
Posted
By Rachel LeBar
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:41 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Universal Orlando/Facebook
Universal Orlando announced Wednesday morning that it will now offer free parking for everyone after 6 p.m.
This convenient little perk was previously only offered to Florida residents with valid proof of residency. Now, tourists get to enjoy the free evening parking as well, a small win after Universal increased its annual passholder prices by about $50 last year.
Before, parking ranged from $20-$30 for non-Florida residents, so basically, the cost of two more turkey legs out-of-towners can now enjoy with that extra cash.
Tags: Universal Orlando, parking, Image