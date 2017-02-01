The Gist

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Submit to Seduction party at Fairvilla gives you pointers on what to pick up for a sexy Valentine's Day

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 10:23 AM

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, and there’s no more socially acceptable time to buy your partner sex toys. If you need some pointers on what to pick up for a romantic night of butt stuff, swing by Fairvilla to get pampered with gourmet bites, free cocktails, and educational demonstrations on a variety of products designed to enhance your boning. If you’re a scrub, you can just try to win the raffles, but don’t be surprised when you can’t get no love.

7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com

