Submit to Seduction party at Fairvilla gives you pointers on what to pick up for a sexy Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, and there’s no more socially acceptable time to buy your partner sex toys. If you need some pointers on what to pick up for a romantic night of butt stuff, swing by Fairvilla to get pampered with gourmet bites, free cocktails, and educational demonstrations on a variety of products designed to enhance your boning. If you’re a scrub, you can just try to win the raffles, but don’t be surprised when you can’t get no love.
7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; Fairvilla Megastore, 1740 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; fairvilla.com