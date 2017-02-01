Sam Flax Wall Project invites street artists to decorate landmark local building

click to enlarge
Street artists will deface a local building at a block party today, but the owners at Sam Flax are cool with it. Simultaneously raising awareness on issues Sam Flax deems fit and providing anyone with the chance to see how local street art is produced, this 3-year-old project gives the public a chance to view the murals on the side of the Sam Flax building daily on their commutes as a memory they lived through rather than something to just pass by and observe. Backed by the musical air support of several WPRK (91.5 FM) DJs as well as tasty sustenance provided by Tamale Co., Bad As’s Sandwich, Little Blue Donut and Purple Ocean Superfood Bar, this event has a reputable history of providing the community with one of its more defining eye-grabbers.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 | Sam Flax of Orlando, 1800 E. Colonial Drive | 407-898-9785 | samflaxorlando.com
| free