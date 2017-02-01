Orange County deputies shoot knife-wielding suspect at Walmart

click to enlarge
Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
Orange County Sheriff's deputies shot a knife-wielding suspect they say was stalking a Walmart employee and tried to hit an officer with his car Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious man armed with a 9-inch knife at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 201 S. Chickasaw Trail and confronted Abraham Canaan, 51. Canaan allegedly refused to drop the knife and attempted to strike an officer with his Toyota Corolla as he fled.
Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
The agency says two deputies, in fear of their lives, fired shots at Canaan that ultimately hit him. OCSO says the deputies involved are Mathew Velazquez, hired in 2015, and Joe Farias-Rios, who has been with the agency since 2008. Later, investigators also discovered an ax in Canaan's vehicle.
Photo via Orange County Sheriff's Office
The deputies were not injured, though Canaan was taken to Florida Hospital East, where he underwent surgery and was last listed in serious condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Orlando Sentinel
reports Canaan was allegedly stalking a Walmart employee earlier in the day then returning with the knife and knocking items over.
As is standard procedure, Sheriff Jerry Demings requested agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigate the shooting and has placed the two deputies on administrative leave.