Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Macbeth Studio and CityArts Factory team up for a Local Love Night to benefit Zebra Coalition

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge MACBETH STUDIO
  • Macbeth Studio
Macbeth Studio and Local Love Orlando have plans to host at least five fundraising events this year, and this first one benefits the Zebra Coalition. Stop in to CityArts Factory to mix, mingle and drink with fellow humanitarians. Get your portrait taken by Macbeth Studio or pick up one of those cool maps of Orlando from Mama’s Sauce. Redlight Redlight and Rogue Pub are handling the drinks, so you should be able to find something you like.

5-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2; CityArts Factory, 29 S. Orange Ave.; $10-$20 suggested donation; zebrayouth.org
