Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Lush Agave and Asheville's Ryan Oslance to play Stardust Video and Coffee tonight

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 2:07 PM

It's a welcome return to Orlando for the solo devotional loop/vocal project Lush Agave. Asheville-based percussionist Ryan Oslance will be playing a solo drum set as well.

Lush Agave plays Stardust Video and Coffee with Ryan Oslance and Mother Juno tonight at 9 p.m. Show is free but donations are encouraged.

