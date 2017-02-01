Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Lush Agave and Asheville's Ryan Oslance to play Stardust Video and Coffee tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 2:07 PM
-
Photo via Lush Agave/Facebook
It's a welcome return to Orlando for the solo devotional loop/vocal project Lush Agave. Asheville-based percussionist Ryan Oslance will be playing a solo drum set as well.
Lush Agave plays Stardust Video and Coffee with Ryan Oslance and Mother Juno tonight
at 9 p.m. Show is free but donations are encouraged.
Tags: Lush Agave, Ryan Oslance, Mother Juno, Concert, Loops, Meditation, Percussion, Image