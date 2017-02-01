The Heard

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The Heard

Kiss Emoji showcase at Spacebar capitalizes on the shock of the new

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Pulsatile Tinnitus
  • Pulsatile Tinnitus
Musically and creatively, we find the so-called “shock of the new” to be a very refreshing experience. Music scenes constantly develop and change; new faces and new voices are essential. And this well-curated bill of new and young experimental, noise and left-field electronics projects gives an intimate look at one grouping of possible futures in Orlando music. J.A.S.O.N. is, well, Jason of Shania Pain, stepping out on his own with a set of disorienting pop-cutups and contexts. Loser Boy is DJ Allen Duncan trying his hand at a full noise set. Pulsatile Tinnitus (Kayla Phillips), touring from Nashville, specializes in shattered eardrums via noise walls and creeping tension, while local Joseph Osborne’s Child One project delves more into electronic textures. DJ Deviant Art Heaux promises a “noise/vogue ball/goth set” throughout the night, which is infinitely “music” to our ears.

10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/spacebarorlando | $3

