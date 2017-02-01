Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Bloggytown

Judge orders mental exam for Pulse shooter's wife Noor Salman

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge wcpo_noor_salman_1465921505262_40237370_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, was ordered by a California judge Wednesday afternoon to receive a psychiatric evaluation.

According to the Associated Press, Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland asked for the exam before deciding to release Salman from jail pending her trial.

Salman, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing various charges related to supporting her husband's attack on the gay nightclub Pulse, which left 49 dead, and lying to investigators about the attack.

Besides the judge mandate mental exam, today's court hearing was the first time details from Federal prosecutors were revealed.

From the AP:
Federal prosecutor Sara Sweeney divulged some details of the allegations for the first time while arguing against the release of Salman. Sweeney said Mateen asked Salman whether attacking the Disney site would have a bigger impact than attacking a nightclub. In addition to accompanying her husband on scouting trips, Salman watched him leave their apartment with a gun and a backpack full of ammunition on the night of the shooting, Sweeney said.

Authorities say Salman initially said she didn't know anything about the attack but later told investigators Mateen abused steroids, was "pumped up" on the night of the attack, and said "this is the one day" as he walked out the door, Sweeney said in court.

"I knew when he left he was going to commit the attack," Sweeney said Salman told investigators.

Prosecutors also say Salman was made the death beneficiary of Mateen's bank account, and that the couple went on a $30,000 shopping spree in the days leading up to the attack.

One of the purchases was a $8,000 diamond ring for Salman.

Salman was arrested last month at her mother's home in San Fransisco.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After Artegon, Gods & Monsters finally has a new home Read More

  2. Stephanie Murphy files bill that would remove Stephen Bannon from National Security Council Read More

  3. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files bill to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  4. Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend Read More

  5. Universal Orlando announces free parking for everyone after 6 p.m. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation