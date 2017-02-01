Judge orders mental exam for Pulse shooter's wife Noor Salman

click to enlarge

Federal prosecutor Sara Sweeney divulged some details of the allegations for the first time while arguing against the release of Salman. Sweeney said Mateen asked Salman whether attacking the Disney site would have a bigger impact than attacking a nightclub. In addition to accompanying her husband on scouting trips, Salman watched him leave their apartment with a gun and a backpack full of ammunition on the night of the shooting, Sweeney said.



Authorities say Salman initially said she didn't know anything about the attack but later told investigators Mateen abused steroids, was "pumped up" on the night of the attack, and said "this is the one day" as he walked out the door, Sweeney said in court.



"I knew when he left he was going to commit the attack," Sweeney said Salman told investigators.





Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse shooter Omar Mateen, was ordered by a California judge Wednesday afternoon to receive a psychiatric evaluation. Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland asked for the exam before deciding to release Salman from jail pending her trial. Salman, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing various charges related to supporting her husband's attack on the gay nightclub Pulse, which left 49 dead, and lying to investigators about the attack. Besides the judge mandate mental exam, today's court hearing was the first time details from Federal prosecutors were revealed. Prosecutors also say Salman was made the death beneficiary of Mateen's bank account, and that the couple went on a $30,000 shopping spree in the days leading up to the attack. One of the purchases was a $8,000 diamond ring for Salman. Salman was arrested last month at her mother's home in San Fransisco.