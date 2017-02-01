Wednesday, February 1, 2017
After Artegon, Gods & Monsters finally has a new home
By Rachel LeBar
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 11:39 AM
Photo via Gods & Monsters/Facebook
The former Artegon-based comic book and action figure collaborative Gods & Monsters has finally found a new home at the Orlando Crossings mall on I-Drive.
According to a post from Gods & Monsters' Facebook
, the store has signed a temporary lease
at Orlando Crossings Mall and is negotiating for a bigger and more permanent space.
From the post:
"Today marks the start of a bold new chapter for Gods & Monsters! We just signed the lease on our temporary space in The Orlando Crossings Mall! We'll have nearly 7,000 sqft to use for retail, bar and lounge seating, while we work out the negotiations on an exciting, larger forever home!"
The geeky haven is set to open its doors again on February 25.
A few weeks ago mall vendors announced that Artegon Marketplace would close for good on January 26.
Since then, vendors have struggled to find permanent homes. A few have moved to a gallery space in Winter Park.
