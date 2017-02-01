The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The Gist

After Artegon, Gods & Monsters finally has a new home

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GODS & MONSTERS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Gods & Monsters/Facebook
The former Artegon-based comic book and action figure collaborative Gods & Monsters has finally found a new home at the Orlando Crossings mall on I-Drive.

According to a post from Gods & Monsters' Facebook, the store has signed a temporary lease at Orlando Crossings Mall and is negotiating for a bigger and more permanent space.

From the post:
"Today marks the start of a bold new chapter for Gods & Monsters! We just signed the lease on our temporary space in The Orlando Crossings Mall! We'll have nearly 7,000 sqft to use for retail, bar and lounge seating, while we work out the negotiations on an exciting, larger forever home!"
The geeky haven is set to open its doors again on February 25.

A few weeks ago mall vendors announced that Artegon Marketplace would close for good on January 26. Since then, vendors have struggled to find permanent homes. A few have moved to a gallery space in Winter Park.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend Read More

  2. Florida congressman Matt Gaetz files suit to 'permanently abolish' the EPA Read More

  3. There's a petition to silence Disney's Donald Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents Read More

  4. Florida House Speaker says he's exposing 'cockroaches' in Rick Scott's programs Read More

  5. Disney is replacing Animal Kingdom's Flame Tree Barbecue sauce with some garbage Heinz packets Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation