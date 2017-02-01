The Heard

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The Heard

27 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17 PM

click image Kristen Ford - PHOTO VIA KRISTEN FORD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kristen Ford/Facebook
  • Kristen Ford
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Forget Myself 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Lush Agave, Ryan Oslance, Mother Juno 9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.

Thursday, Feb. 2
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Ocean Disco 9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
So Long, Leonard: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen 8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, Feb. 3
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D. 10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
The Jonnie Morgan Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kristen Ford, One Must Sleep 9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Luvu 9:30 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Rick Navarro 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
SIRSY 8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Saturday, Feb. 4
East End Sessions: Kristen Ford 12 pm at East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive.
Everlost, Linqo, Raising Cadence 9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Hyperclub 5 10 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Soft Rock Summer in Winter 8:30 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, Feb. 5
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Helena 7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Jason Wright 4 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.

Monday, Feb. 6
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Pre-INC Orlando: Forced Into Femininity, Hell Garbage, Other Girls and many more 6 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 7
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

