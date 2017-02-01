27 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Kristen Ford/Facebook
Kristen Ford
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Forget Myself
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Lush Agave, Ryan Oslance, Mother Juno
9 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Ocean Disco
9 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
So Long, Leonard: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen
8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, Feb. 3
Floorplay: Frankie Alex & Trini D.
10 pm at Backbooth, 37 W. Pine St.
The Jonnie Morgan Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kristen Ford, One Must Sleep
9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Luvu
9:30 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Rick Navarro
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
SIRSY
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Saturday, Feb. 4
East End Sessions: Kristen Ford
12 pm at East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive.
Everlost, Linqo, Raising Cadence
9 pm at The Hourglass Brewery, 255 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood.
Hyperclub 5
10 pm at Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St.
Soft Rock Summer in Winter
8:30 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Helena
7:30 pm at Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.
Jason Wright
4 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Monday, Feb. 6
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Pre-INC Orlando: Forced Into Femininity, Hell Garbage, Other Girls and many more
6 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.