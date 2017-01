click image Photo via Sublime with Rome/Facebook

Local rock radio station WJRR 101.1 FM has announced the headliners for this year's 24th installment of their Earthday Birthday bash, and their fans and listeners will not be disappointed.The all-day event, stretched across three different stages, will host Sublime with Rome, Sevendust, Candlebox, Sick Puppies. Alter Bridge, Thrice, Nonpoint, Goodbye June, Dinosaur Pile-Up and a host of further local and national acts TBA.Earthday Birthday takes place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on April 22. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here for $65.