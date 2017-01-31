Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro/Orlando Weekly
Donald Trump might be looking for a peaceful break from the protests surrounding his presidency, but apparently he won't escape them here in Florida.
Trump is scheduled to attend the International Red Cross 2017 Ball at his Mar-a-Largo resort in Palm Beach on Saturday. He might be expecting a fanciful evening of dinner and dancing, but protesters have another idea.
According to this Facebook event page
, over a thousand protesters plan to march from Trump Plaza to Mar-a-Largo, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Organizers wrote that the peaceful demonstration will be a "CELEBRATION of our IMPASSIONED POLITICAL ENGAGEMENT, our UNITY in the face of oppression from the alt-right Trump Administration and above all, our rebooted sense of HOPE."
Organizers encourage those planning to join the march to bring glow sticks, flashlights and LED toys in order to create an "indivisible light display" that can't be missed.
Marchers will gather at Trump Plaza at 5 p.m. and march to Bingham Island, where protestors will be able to watch Mar-a-Lago's scheduled fireworks display at 8 p.m. for the Red Cross event.