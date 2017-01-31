Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Bloggytown

Protesters plan to ruin Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago vacation this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO/ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro/Orlando Weekly
Donald Trump might be looking for a peaceful break from the protests surrounding his presidency, but apparently he won't escape them here in Florida.

Trump is scheduled to attend the International Red Cross 2017 Ball at his Mar-a-Largo resort in Palm Beach on Saturday. He might be expecting a fanciful evening of dinner and dancing, but protesters have another idea.

According to this Facebook event page, over a thousand protesters plan to march from Trump Plaza to Mar-a-Largo, Saturday, Feb. 4.

Organizers wrote that the peaceful demonstration will be a "CELEBRATION of our IMPASSIONED POLITICAL ENGAGEMENT, our UNITY in the face of oppression from the alt-right Trump Administration and above all, our rebooted sense of HOPE."

Organizers encourage those planning to join the march to bring glow sticks, flashlights and LED toys in order to create an "indivisible light display" that can't be missed.

Marchers will gather at Trump Plaza at 5 p.m. and march to Bingham Island, where protestors will be able to watch Mar-a-Lago's scheduled fireworks display at 8 p.m. for the Red Cross event.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a petition to silence Disney's Donald Trump robot at the Hall of Presidents Read More

  2. DisneyQuest is actually closing for good this time Read More

  3. Disney is replacing Animal Kingdom's Flame Tree Barbecue sauce with some garbage Heinz packets Read More

  4. Bad As's Sandwich truck just opened a brick and mortar shop in the Milk District Read More

  5. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss are opening a Rock & Brews in Lee Vista Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation