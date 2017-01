click to enlarge Photo via China Taylor/Instagram

Orlando dancer China Taylor has a "Million Reasons" to smile right now.The local performer was chosen to share a stage with pop icon Lady Gaga at this weekend's Super Bowl LI.The 20-year-old has danced with Gaga before. Last year, Taylor performed with Lady Gaga at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.Taylor has witnessed a sort of rapid rise to the top. Besides Gaga, the Altamonte Springs native has also danced with Chris Brown and Trey Songz on their "Between the Sheets Tour," and at the BET Awards and the Billboard Awards.Follow her Instagram account for some backstage shenanigans from the Super Bowl rehearsals.