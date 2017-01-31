'80s mall-pop singer Tiffany plays Parliament House this week

'80s teen-pop sensation and mall-music pioneer Tiffany will be coming to Orlando this week, touring behind new album A Million Miles, and performing low-key acoustic shows with plenty of storytelling in between.
Tiffany hit it big in in 1987 with a sleek redo of Tommy James and the Shondell's "I Think We're Alone Now," combined with the marketing savvy of bypassing traditional concert venues and going straight to where her teenage fans congregated to play: the mall. In 2017, the concept seems somewhat quaint, but mall concerts helped everyone from Britney Spears to Backstreet Boys break big. She was a star during a very interesting period for pop-music, and no doubt has some tales to tell.