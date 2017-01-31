The Gist

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

The Gist

DisneyQuest is actually closing for good this time

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:32 AM

click image PHOTO VIA DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo via Disney Parks Blog
After last year's freakout about the indoor interactive game center DisneyQuest closing, it seemed a little anticlimactic when the attraction seemingly forgot to close its doors.

But now, Disney has announced that the old staple of Downtown Disney Disney Springs will close on July 3.

In its place, Disney is carrying out its previous plans to bring the NBA Experience to Disney Spring's West Side area.

Disney says the new attraction will be a "one-of-a-kind basketball-themed experience," featuring hands-on activities, immersive NBA video productions and other interactive experiences, as well as a restaurant and a retail store.

There is no word yet on a timeline as to when this new attraction will be finished and open to the public.

