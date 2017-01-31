Tuesday, January 31, 2017
DisneyQuest is actually closing for good this time
By Deanna Ferrante
on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:32 AM
Photo via Disney Parks Blog
After last year's freakout about the indoor interactive game center DisneyQuest closing
, it seemed a little anticlimactic when the attraction seemingly forgot to close its doors.
But now, Disney has announced
that the old staple of
Downtown Disney
Disney Springs will close on July 3.
In its place, Disney is carrying out its previous plans to bring the NBA Experience to Disney Spring's West Side area.
Disney says the new attraction will be a "one-of-a-kind basketball-themed experience," featuring hands-on activities, immersive NBA video productions and other interactive experiences, as well as a restaurant and a retail store.
There is no word yet on a timeline as to when this new attraction will be finished and open to the public.
