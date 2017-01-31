Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Tip Jar

Disney is replacing Animal Kingdom's Flame Tree Barbecue sauce with some garbage Heinz packets

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Disney's Animal Kingdom - PHOTO VIA PRINCESS_MEGAN_MARIE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via princess_megan_marie/Instagram
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom
Flame Tree Barbecue on Discovery Island has remained a popular choice for many Animal Kingdom guests, manly because of their barbecue sauce selection.

While the menu has evolved since the park opened in 1998 one thing that has remained is the popular exclusive barbecue sauces that were found in the condiments stand area. The sauces were via pumps with many guests smothering their entire meal with the tasty goodness.

Popular unofficial Disney World news site WDW News Today is now reporting that the regular barbecue sauce is now being phased out.

According to WDWNT, cast members reported to them that the regular barbecue sauce is quickly running out and will be replaced by Heinz Barbecue Sauce packets instead. Luckily, the sweet and spicy sauce, which is found only at Flame Tree, will remain.

Disney did a similar move in 2015 when it removed cheese sauce from the Magic Kingdom. Similar to the barbecue sauce, the cheese sauce was available to guests in a condiment area. Both the cheese and barbecue sauce were a way that guests could ‘fill-up’ by covering otherwise not so tasty theme park grub in sauces that can make anything taste good.

For now, no other changes have been revealed for Flame Tree Barbecue. There’s no word on if the new restaurant opening in Pandora – The World of Avatar will have any type of sauces available at the condiment station.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Bad As's Sandwich truck just opened a brick and mortar shop in the Milk District Read More

  2. It took six long hours to free Syrian and Iranian travelers at Orlando International Airport Read More

  3. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss are opening a Rock & Brews in Lee Vista Read More

  4. Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs opened today Read More

  5. Disney now offers a $15,000 dinner inside Walt's in-park apartment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation