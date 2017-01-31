Disney is replacing Animal Kingdom's Flame Tree Barbecue sauce with some garbage Heinz packets

click to enlarge
Photo via princess_megan_marie/Instagram
Disney's Animal Kingdom
Flame Tree Barbecue on Discovery Island has remained a popular choice for many Animal Kingdom guests, manly because of their barbecue sauce selection.
While the menu has evolved since the park opened in 1998 one thing that has remained is the popular exclusive barbecue sauces that were found in the condiments stand area. The sauces were via pumps with many guests smothering their entire meal with the tasty goodness.
Popular unofficial Disney World news site WDW News Today is now reporting
that the regular barbecue sauce is now being phased out.
According to WDWNT
, cast members reported to them that the regular barbecue sauce is quickly running out and will be replaced by Heinz Barbecue Sauce packets instead. Luckily, the sweet and spicy sauce, which is found only at Flame Tree, will remain.
Disney did a similar move in 2015 when it removed cheese sauce from the Magic Kingdom. Similar to the barbecue sauce, the cheese sauce was available to guests in a condiment area. Both the cheese and barbecue sauce were a way that guests could ‘fill-up’ by covering otherwise not so tasty theme park grub in sauces that can make anything taste good.
For now, no other changes have been revealed for Flame Tree Barbecue. There’s no word on if the new restaurant opening in Pandora – The World of Avatar will have any type of sauces available at the condiment station.