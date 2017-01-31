Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Tip Jar

Alexa will now order that $6 Smoked Butterscotch latte for you to pick up

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA @ALEXAISAPENGUIN_ ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via @alexaisapenguin_ on Instagram
You don't even need to pick up your phone anymore to order your Starbucks run. This week, a skill was released by Starbucks for the Amazon Echo and Dot that will order your usual for you before you run out the door in the morning.

Starbucks introduced mobile ordering through the Starbucks app a few months ago, and it's had such success that almost every Starbucks in the city now has an in-store mobile pick-up spot. No waiting in line, either inside or in the drive-thru. And mobile ordering doesn't just apply to coffees, you can order breakfast sandwiches and treats too (hello, morning chorizo).

The only catch with the Echo skill is that you have to have ordered via mobile before, and you can't customize your order. You pick your "usual" order and then just tell Alexa to "tell Starbucks to start my usual order" and choose which store you want to pick it up from (one of 10 stores you've already ordered from).

Someone else picking up the tab? You can also use Alexa to check your Starbucks card balance to make sure you've got enough dough for that croissant.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney is replacing Animal Kingdom's Flame Tree Barbecue sauce with some garbage Heinz packets Read More

  2. Bad As's Sandwich truck just opened a brick and mortar shop in the Milk District Read More

  3. It took six long hours to free Syrian and Iranian travelers at Orlando International Airport Read More

  4. Planet Hollywood Observatory in Disney Springs opened today Read More

  5. Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss are opening a Rock & Brews in Lee Vista Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation