Monday, January 30, 2017

Trayvon Martin's parents are considering getting into politics

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge trayvon-martin-hoodiejpg
The parents of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed 17-year-old who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012, say they are now considering getting into politics.

Following what they feel is dangerous anti-immigrant rhetoric from the new administration in the White House, parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin have decided to address the growing concerns over the safety of their children by getting involved in the policy making process.

"Before I was just comfortable with my average life," Sybrina told USA Today. "But now I feel like I'm just obligated to be part of the change."

It could go all the way to the White House," she says, however starting at the local level is where they will probably start.

Trayvon Martin's parents also discussed their new book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, which outlines the events surrounding the infamous death of their son.

