Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

Tip Jar

The Bad As's Sandwich food truck now has a new brick and mortar shop in the Milk District

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BAD AS'S/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bad As's/Facebook
Local food truck vendor Bad As's Sandwich quietly opened their new stationary brick and mortar in the Milk District Sunday, January 29.

Up until this last weekend, the only way to enjoy these saliva-inducing sandwiches was to play social media detective while searching the web for the whereabouts of the always mobile food truck.

Now, quite immobile and sitting in the storefront previously held by Seven Bites at 207 N. Primrose Dr., is in soft opening mode and debuting a new limited menu designed specifically for this location.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Oviedo resident released from detention at Orlando airport after six hours of questioning Read More

  2. Disney now offers a $15,000 dinner inside Walt's in-park apartment Read More

  3. Protesters plan rally at Orlando International Airport to support immigrant, Muslim communities Read More

  4. Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week Read More

  5. It took six long hours to free the detained travelers at Orlando International Airport Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation