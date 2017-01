The Bad As's Sandwich food truck now has a new brick and mortar shop in the Milk District

click to enlarge Photo via Bad As's/Facebook

Local food truck vendor Bad As's Sandwich quietly opened their new stationary brick and mortar in the Milk District Sunday, January 29.Up until this last weekend, the only way to enjoy these saliva-inducing sandwiches was to play social media detective while searching the web for the whereabouts of the always mobile food truck.Now, quite immobile and sitting in the storefront previously held by Seven Bitesat 207 N. Primrose Dr ., is in soft opening mode and debuting a new limited menu designed specifically for this location.