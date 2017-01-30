Monday, January 30, 2017
The Bad As's Sandwich food truck now has a new brick and mortar shop in the Milk District
By Nick Wills
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 2:45 PM
Photo via Bad As's/Facebook
Local food truck vendor Bad As's Sandwich
quietly opened their new stationary brick and mortar in the Milk District Sunday, January 29.
Up until this last weekend, the only way to enjoy these saliva-inducing sandwiches was to play social media
detective while searching the web for the whereabouts of the always mobile food truck.
Now, quite immobile and sitting in the storefront previously held by Seven Bites
at 207 N. Primrose Dr
., is in soft opening mode and debuting a new limited menu
designed specifically for this location.
