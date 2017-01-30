Monday, January 30, 2017
New York's Fem Dom's play Spacebar tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:13 PM
Photo via Fem Doms/Facebook
Rollicking, glam-encrusted indie anthems from the New York band Fem Doms
. Heavy showing of newer local and regional bands on the bill - including R-Dent, Adult Life and the Catalystix - too. A very promising Monday night.
Fem Doms play Spacebar tonight at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $7.
