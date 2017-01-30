The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 30, 2017

The Heard

New York's Fem Dom's play Spacebar tonight

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:13 PM

click image PHOTO VIA FEM DOMS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Fem Doms/Facebook
Rollicking, glam-encrusted indie anthems from the New York band Fem Doms . Heavy showing of newer local and regional bands on the bill - including R-Dent, Adult Life and the Catalystix - too. A very promising Monday night.

Fem Doms play Spacebar tonight at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $7.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney now offers a $15,000 dinner inside Walt's in-park apartment Read More

  2. Oviedo resident released from detention at Orlando airport after six hours of questioning Read More

  3. Protesters plan rally at Orlando International Airport to support immigrant, Muslim communities Read More

  4. Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week Read More

  5. Orange Blossom Cannonball shuts down in Tavares after track lease isn't renewed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation