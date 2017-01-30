'Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man' screening at Enzian bids farewell to yet another fallen hero

click to enlarge
Leonard Cohen left us last year, as all our loves are bound to do, with a mixture of lingering regrets but a bounty of wonderful memories and even more lovely words. In the usual reexamination of an artist’s work after death, this charming documentary and musical love letter to Cohen from 2005 has been unearthed. It captures the third or fourth (fifty-seventh?) act in Cohen’s career, which was near biblical in terms of myth. To wit: Cohen, delving deeper into Zen Buddhism, entered the Mt. Baldy Zen Retreat for what became a five-year stay, to become an ordained Zen Buddhist monk. When the old man emerged from the mountain, Cohen soon found that his manager at the time had basically made off with all of his money. As befits a nascent Zen master, Cohen simply dusted himself off and hit the road for a lengthy series of tours. This film intersperses a series of introspective interviews from Cohen around this time alongside footage from an expansive musical tribute show – masterminded by Hal Willner – wherein performers the likes of Nick Cave, Antony, Jarvis Cocker, Rufus Wainright and Beth Orton paid homage to their dark lord. Cohen only makes a brief musical appearance, and though it’s an infinite bummer that he’s backed by a bloated U2, when he opens his mouth, you forget everything else. This screening is of a 35mm print of the doc; the ticket is worth it just for that.
9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-1088 | enzian.org
| $11