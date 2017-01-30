Monday, January 30, 2017
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss are opening a Rock & Brews in Lee Vista
Posted
By Rachel LeBar
on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 1:20 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Gene Simmons/Facebook
Kiss front men Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are bringing their rockin' restaurant chain, Rock & Brews
, to the Lee Vista area this April.
No, leather pants and black and white makeup are not required for service.
The burger and beer joint will feature an assortment of rock-themed decor, a "Great Wall of Rock," and a variety of music-themed artwork. Giant Jenga, fire pits and couches will also be included on the outdoor dog-friendly patio.
This is the second Florida location for the restaurant chain, which will be located just north of Orlando International Airport at Lee Vista Promenade on Semoran and Lee Vista Blvd.
Tags: Rock & Brews, Kiss, Lee Vista Promenade, Image