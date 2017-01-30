Disney now offers a $15,000 dinner inside Walt's in-park apartment

click image
Back in 2014 when it was first confirmed that Disneyland was getting a new special events space next door to its’ famed hyper-private Club 33, it was thought that this new club, 21 Royal
, might eventually be opened to the general public.
21 Royal is in the old space that was meant to be Walt and Lillian’s private apartment overlooking New Orleans Square. It was designed to mimic the original plans that Walt had for the apartment with numerous nods to Disneyland throughout it but in an Empire elegance design. It has been used as an overflow space for Club 33 since opening with only a few other events taking place in it.
Now, 21 Royal
is finally opening to the general public, but for a steep price. Disney is now offering
a new dinner experience in the space hidden above Pirates of the Caribbean. For $15,000, groups of up to 12 guests can enjoy a private seven-course dinner prepared by Disneyland signature dining Executive Chef Andrew Sutton and Chef de Cuisine Justin Monson.
After valet parking, which is included at the Grand Californian, guests are escorted through Disneyland to 21 Royal where they enjoy cocktails in the courtyard while having servers who double as tour guides give details of the space designed by Dorothea Redmond (production designer on ‘Gone with the Wind’ and ‘Read Window’). The meal is served on the finest gold-plated dinnerware and fine crystal.
The meal is inspired by the type of meals that Walt and Lillian Disney might have served when entertaining. Each custom designed meal is finished off with dessert on the balcony overlooking the park.
Park admission, tax, and gratuity are also included in the $15,000 price tag. Reservations are required
.