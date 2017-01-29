Oviedo resident released from detention at Orlando airport after six hours of questioning

click to enlarge photo by Joey Roulette

photo by Joey Roulette

Muhammedin's friends greeted her after her release

"My whole life changed in one day."So says Negin Alimohammadi, a Central Florida green card-holder from Iran, as she emerged from two rounds of questioning by Customs & Border Patrol officials at Orlando International Airport.Muhammedin, an Oviedo resident, earned her Masters of Science degree from the University of Central Florida in 2012. She received her green card in December after two years of vetting. She was detained at the airport today for six hours.