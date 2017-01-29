Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, January 29, 2017

Bloggytown

Oviedo resident released from detention at Orlando airport after six hours of questioning

Posted By on Sun, Jan 29, 2017 at 5:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • photo by Joey Roulette
"My whole life changed in one day."

So says Negin Alimohammadi, a Central Florida green card-holder from Iran, as she emerged from two rounds of questioning by Customs & Border Patrol officials at Orlando International Airport.

Muhammedin, an Oviedo resident, earned her Masters of Science degree from the University of Central Florida in 2012. She received her green card in December after two years of vetting. She was detained at the airport today for six hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates on the Orlando International Airport protest.
click to enlarge Muhammedin's friends greeted her after her release - PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • photo by Joey Roulette
  • Muhammedin's friends greeted her after her release

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Protesters plan rally at Orlando International Airport to support immigrant, Muslim communities Read More

  2. Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week Read More

  3. Man wears swastika on University of Florida campus, gets 'jumped' Read More

  4. Disney may have accidentally released the opening dates for Pandora –The World of Avatar Read More

  5. Brightline railway debuts new Orlando to Miami passenger train Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation