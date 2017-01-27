Two Central Florida teenagers were arrested for planning a mass shooting

click image
Photo via The Villages Charter School website
Two middle school students were arrested Thursday after police officials heard rumors that they were planning a Columbine-style school shooting.
According to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
, a 13-year-old male student and a 14-year-old male student at The Villages Charter Middle School were arrested after police learned of and intervened in a mass shooting plot.
Rumors began on Tuesday that the boys were planning a shooting for Friday, Jan. 27, after some students were warned not to come to school that day.
On Thursday, the 13-year-old boy was intercepted as he arrived at school and told police that conversations about the plot had referenced Columbine High School. During the questioning, police learned that another boy was involved in the plot and quickly located the boy on campus.
The older boy detailed a plan of attack and said the boys would use a signal to open fire.
Police officials didn't find guns in the boy's backpacks or lockers, but during their arrests on Thursday, deputies found firearms in their homes during search warrant services.
Both students were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and placed into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Police stationed extra security at the school Friday, but no additional arrests are anticipated.