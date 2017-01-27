The Gist

Friday, January 27, 2017

This weekend's Zora! Fest includes a one-night-only performance of 'A Theatrical Biography' at the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

This weekend’s Zora! Festival features a special theater engagement that bridges Zora Neale Hurston’s importance to both Eatonville and Harlem. New York City’s New Federal Theatre presented Zora Neale Hurston: A Theatrical Biography last year in celebration of Hurston’s 125th birthday, and this one-night-only production reunites that cast and crew. Elizabeth Van Dyke’s performance has received rave reviews for bringing both young and old versions of Hurston to vivid life. The cast is rounded out by Joseph Lewis Edwards, who plays four different men in Hurston’s life. The play flashes back to 1925, the year Hurston arrived in New York City and found a voice in the Harlem Renaissance. Incorporating readings of Hurston’s own works and her love of storytelling, the play highlights the difficulties Hurston encountered as an advocate of black culture and a staunch feminist – themes that still resonate.

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | zorafestival.org | $78.75-$128.75
