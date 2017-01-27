Bloggytown

Friday, January 27, 2017

SunRail will offer Saturday services again, but not this weekend for the Pro Bowl

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 12:18 PM

click image PHOTO BY ARTYSTYK386 VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by Artystyk386 via Wikimedia Commons
SunRail will offer services Saturday, Feb. 4, but for some reason not this weekend for the Pro Bowl.

The Saturday service is designed to see if they can gain more ridership for big events – like, you know, the Pro Bowl.

The "major venue," of the day, according to the Florida Department of Transportation, is the Arts for All Day festival at Loch Haven Park.

The first train will leave the DeBary station at 8 a.m., and the last train will be leaving the San Lake Road Station at 6:15 p.m. to head back to DeBary. Regular fares will apply.

Better luck next time, Central Florida football fans.

