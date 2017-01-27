The Heard

Friday, January 27, 2017

The Heard

NYC punks the Casualties play Surf Expo's afterparty at the Social

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 7:00 AM

Local skatepark designer and music enthusiast Tim Payne – you might remember him as the organizer of last summer’s Sleep benefit show for Pulse nightclub shooting victims – relates a story about how as a young lad he’d want to attend the annual Surf Expo industry shindig but never could afford an entry fee tailored to industry types and, well, just ended up sneaking in. Fast forward a few years later and Payne is paying it forward (or is that backward?) by bypassing the private parties and events that are part of the 2017 Surf Expo’s extracurricular doings by throwing their own Surf Expo after party at the Social, open to all. And just to keep it gritty, street punk bruisers the Casualties will be playing their tour-ending show at this event with thrashers Intoxicated along for the ride, and yeah, that’s gonna get sodden. The whole night promises to be like an old Thrasher VHS come to life!

with Intoxicated | 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $15

