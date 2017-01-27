Man wears swastika on University of Florida campus, gets punched in the face

A man wearing a swastika armband was reportedly attacked on the campus of University of Florida after his presence drew a crowd of more than 200 protesters.
According to the Independent Florida Alligator
, the man has been identified as Michael Dewitz. A spokesman for the Gainsville Police Department told the paper that Dewitz was "jumped" shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday by two men who jumped out of a red pickup truck.
The assailants, who were also white, stole Dewitz's jacket and armband after striking him in the face. Dewitz suffered minor injuries, and police are actively searching for the two suspects.
For two days straight, Dewitz made appearances at the University of Florida wearing his swastika armband
, both times causing outrage among students and drawing responses from school officials.
Dewitz was first spotted riding a bike at Turlington Plaza on Wednesday afternoon, following an event organized by the Jewish Student Union. On Thursday, Dewitz stood on a bench in Turlington Plaza, drawing a crowd of more than 200 protesters, who shouted chants like, "No more Nazis!"
On a related note, outspoken Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer was punched in the face again.