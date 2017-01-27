Bloggytown

Friday, January 27, 2017

Bloggytown

Man wears swastika on University of Florida campus, gets punched in the face

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 12:55 PM

screen_shot_2017-01-25_at_1.14.23_pm.png
A man wearing a swastika armband was reportedly attacked on the campus of University of Florida after his presence drew a crowd of more than 200 protesters.

According to the Independent Florida Alligator, the man has been identified as Michael Dewitz. A spokesman for the Gainsville Police Department told the paper that Dewitz was "jumped" shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday by two men who jumped out of a red pickup truck.

The assailants, who were also white, stole Dewitz's jacket and armband after striking him in the face. Dewitz suffered minor injuries, and police are actively searching for the two suspects.

For two days straight, Dewitz made appearances at the University of Florida wearing his swastika armband, both times causing outrage among students and drawing responses from school officials.
screen_shot_2017-01-27_at_12.28.26_pm.png
Dewitz was first spotted riding a bike at Turlington Plaza on Wednesday afternoon, following an event organized by the Jewish Student Union. On Thursday, Dewitz stood on a bench in Turlington Plaza, drawing a crowd of more than 200 protesters, who shouted chants like, "No more Nazis!"
UF students protest man bearing swastika on his arm on Turling...

Protestors surround man wearing swastika. Police stand and watch. This is happening on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla.

Posted by The Fine Print on Thursday, January 26, 2017


On a related note, outspoken Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer was punched in the face again.




