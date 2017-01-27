Friday, January 27, 2017
Google Maps now highlights Orlando's worst parking spots
By Deanna Ferrante
on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 10:54 AM
Photo via City of Orlando
A new Google feature seems to confirm something we already knew for years, most of the parking in Orlando is an awful nightmare.
On January 26, Google announced
a new feature to help drivers determine where they can find better parking options, and Orlando has been chosen as one of the test cities.
The new "parking difficulty icon" is a part of the Google Maps app, and unfortunately it's only for Android users.
When using the app, just get directions to your destination and look for parking difficulty icon in the directions card at the bottom of the screen.
Parking difficulties range from limited to easy, and is based on historical parking data– similar to how the app calculates popular times and visit durations.
Miami will also join the 25 other metro areas that will test the new feature.
