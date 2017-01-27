The Heard

Georgia duo Boy Harsher bring new twist on Southern Gothic to Spacebar

Synthwavers Boy Harsher are that uniquely “Southern gothic” (in every sense of the phrase) phenomenon: a cold sonic force that emerged from fetid, humid Southern climes. The duo of Jae Matthews (vocals) and Augustus Muller (electronics) emerged from their cybernetic womb in Savannah, Georgia, fully formed and programmed from the word go. Boy Harsher are a rush of crystalline, razor sharp electronics, pounding heartbeat drums and Matthews’ martial, commanding screams and confessions. A modern update on the classic Suicide/DAF/Kas Product template, then. The twosome may have cut their teeth in the noise/experimental scene (even playing International Noise Conference in Miami a time or two), but their sense of body rhythm and groove is impeccable. From their first demo (spin “Pain”) to their album on Atlanta’s DKA Records (Yr Body Is Nothing), it’s clear that now is the time on Sprockets when we dance. Sidebar: This is the only Florida show Philadelphia’s Profligate is playing; if top-shelf synth pop is your thing, darken Spacebar’s door.

with Profligate, Autarx | 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/spacebarorlando | $5
