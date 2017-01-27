Florida men caught with 114 crabs, reptiles ready for sale, officials say

click image
Florida wildlife officials arrested two men this week on Cudjoe Key for allegedly transporting a mix of 114 crabs and reptiles in their minivan to sell at a reptile store on the mainland.
reports FWC officers stopped Daniel Lawlor, of Fort Pierce and Ashtyn Rance, of Miami, for running a stop sign and looking suspicious. They thought they smelled marijuana but instead found a red rat snake, 27 giant day geckos, 33 green iguanas, 37 land hermit crabs, 14 Cuban knight anoles, one giant Jamaica anole and a large-headed anole, all packed in bags and plastic containers.
Authories say Lawlor told them the critters were captured on Summerland Key to be sold at Emerald Coral & Reptiles in Miami. FWC officials say they're currently investigating the practices of the store, according to the Herald
. Both men were charged with several misdemeanors, including two counts each for violating state law that regulates catching those animals. The nonnative species, including the giant day geckos, green iguanas and three species of anoles, had to be euthanized, though the native species were set free, according to the FWC.