New York comedian/actor/musician Dave Hill – you might have seen him onr or– has announced an Orlando show set for this spring. Hill is best known for his standup work, hosting the "Goddamn Dave Hill Show" on WFMU, and his television work and writing (etc), but his music cred is fully in place following stints with Cobra Verde and Thor Dave Hill plays Will's Pub in the able company of Tierney Tough and Greg Barris on Saturday, March 18 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12.