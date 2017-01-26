Thursday, January 26, 2017
Universal Orlando sets opening date for Volcano Bay
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 10:44 AM
Photo via Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando has finally released the official opening date for Volcano Bay, arguably their most anticipated project currently under construction.
The water park, which will be their third theme park, is set to open on May 25, with a media preview on May 22.
The 28-acre park will revolve Krakatu, a 200-ft volcano at the center of the park that will feature waterfalls by day and "lava" shows at night. The park will also have four different themed areas, wristbands that allow guests to not wait in line, and a total of 18 new attractions.
Universal released a few details
regarding the park last June.
