This might be the last unregulated drone video of downtown Orlando

Well, it was fun while it lasted, folks.City officials passed a new ordinance Mondaythat requires permits for drone users, fines for violators and jail time anyone operating one under the influence.Thankfully, this video above was shot last week by videographer Michael Lang , and is most likely the last unregulated drone video to film in the downtown area (or at least the last video to be uploaded to any streaming service).Nonetheless, you can almost see the unregulated freedom.