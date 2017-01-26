Bloggytown

Thursday, January 26, 2017

This might be the last unregulated drone video of downtown Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:20 PM

Well, it was fun while it lasted, folks.

City officials passed a new ordinance Monday that requires permits for drone users, fines for violators and jail time anyone operating one under the influence.

Thankfully, this video above was shot last week by videographer Michael Lang, and is most likely the last unregulated drone video to film in the downtown area (or at least the last video to be uploaded to any streaming service).

Nonetheless, you can almost see the unregulated freedom.

