Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week

As DJ Khaled says, "It's time to fill your body with success
," because the Publix chicken tender sub, a perfect culmination of bread and meat, is on sale this week for a mere $5.99
.
That's right, whole chicken tender subs, perhaps tossed in buffalo sauce, for the same price as a Cleveland Browns ticket.
Also, if you haven't already, you need to bookmark the site arepublixchickentendersubsonsale.com
. It might save your life someday.
As of today, the site now reads...
