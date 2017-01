Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week

click to enlarge Photo via Publix

click to enlarge

As DJ Khaled says, " It's time to fill your body with success ," because the Publix chicken tender sub, a perfect culmination of bread and meat, is on sale this week for a mere $5.99 That's right, whole chicken tender subs, perhaps tossed in buffalo sauce, for the same price as a Cleveland Browns ticket.Also, if you haven't already, you need to bookmark the site arepublixchickentendersubsonsale.com . It might save your life someday.As of today, the site now reads...