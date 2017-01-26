Tip Jar

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PUBLIX
  • Photo via Publix
As DJ Khaled says, "It's time to fill your body with success," because the Publix chicken tender sub, a perfect culmination of bread and meat, is on sale this week for a mere $5.99.

That's right, whole chicken tender subs, perhaps tossed in buffalo sauce, for the same price as a Cleveland Browns ticket.

Also, if you haven't already, you need to bookmark the site arepublixchickentendersubsonsale.com. It might save your life someday.

As of today, the site now reads...
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-01-26_at_12.07.23_pm.png


