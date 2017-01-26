Markeith Loyd will represent himself in court

click to enlarge
Photo via Orange County Jail
Markeith Loyd, above.
Despite the judge telling him this is a terrible idea, Markeith Loyd, the suspect in the murders of both his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Master Sgt. Debra Clayton
, has decided to represent himself in court.
Loyd made this decision in court Thursday morning in front of
Judge Frederick Lauten, who deemed the suspect competent to defend himself against t
wo first-degree murder counts and a variety of other charges related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Clayton.
According to the Orlando Sentinel
, Judge Lauten warned Loyd, who seemed more subdued than normal, that he would have limited resources available to him while sitting in a cell with no bond.
A date has not been set for Loyd's next court appearance.