Thursday, January 26, 2017

Markeith Loyd will represent himself in court

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:54 PM

click to enlarge Markeith Loyd, above. - PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY JAIL
  • Photo via Orange County Jail
  • Markeith Loyd, above.
Despite the judge telling him this is a terrible idea, Markeith Loyd, the suspect in the murders of both his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, has decided to represent himself in court.

Loyd made this decision in court Thursday morning in front of Judge Frederick Lauten, who deemed the suspect competent to defend himself against two first-degree murder counts and a variety of other charges related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Clayton.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Judge Lauten warned Loyd, who seemed more subdued than normal, that he would have limited resources available to him while sitting in a cell with no bond.

A date has not been set for Loyd's next court appearance.

