Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Bloggytown

Mar-a-Lago membership fees have doubled since the election of Donald Trump

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DONALD TRUMP/TWITTER
  • Photo via Donald Trump/Twitter
Membership fees have reportedly doubled at the Donald Trump Organization's Mar-a-Lago Resort, also known as Trump's "Winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to CNBC, starting January 1, membership fees have increased from $100k to $200k. The company has since said they were planning on making the increase for some time.

Because in no way would a president of the United States of America ever use his office for financial gain, it's important to remember that Trump has supposedly resigned from the Donald Trump Organization and all 400 of his businesses on January 19, one day before his inauguration.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAR-A-LAGO
  • Photo via Mar-a-Lago
However, Barack Obama's former top ethics lawyer Norm Eisen told MSNBC yesterday that this is "not a very subtle exploitation of the fact that the club's figurehead is now president of the U.S."

This type of naked profiteering off of a government office is what I would expect from King Louis XVI or his modern kleptocratic equivalents, not an American president."

Yep. Nothing to see here, folks.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. School officials respond to man wearing swastika armband at University of Florida Read More

  2. Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week Read More

  3. Valkyrie Doughnuts opens next week: A photo tour of Orlando's latest donut shop Read More

  4. Universal Orlando sets opening date for Volcano Bay Read More

  5. Markeith Loyd will represent himself in court Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation