click image Photo by Dylan Mcammond via Atmosphere/Facebook

Rhymesayers Records mainstays and OG confessional hip-hop duo Atmosphere have come back swinging. Tonight their "Freshwater Fly Fisherman" tour stops in Orlando. We’ve seen them live before and trust us, it’s worth the trip. Atmosphere play the Beacham tonight with longtime tourmate Brother Ali along with deM atlaS, Plain Ole Bill and DJ Last Word at 7 p.m. tonight.