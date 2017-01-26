Thursday, January 26, 2017
Grown, a healthy fast-food restaurant, will open in the Lake Nona Walmart
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:34 PM
Photo courtesy Grown Miami
The new Walmart Supercenter on Narcoossee Road is one of the highest-tech big-box stores out there.
It has a drive-through retail pickup area, so you can order your groceries or TVs or dishware sets online and you won't even have to get out of the car for them to appear in your trunk. You can also scan an item and pay with your cell phone, to avoid waiting in checkout lines.
To add to the innovative concept, a second location of the restaurant concept by basketball couple Shannon and Ray Allen, Grown
, will start dishing up gluten-free pancakes, cold-pressed juices, soups and wraps in just a few months.
The idea of Grown is the "quality of farm-to-fork cuisine with the convenience of fast-food dining." Sounds promising. Beyond what comes out of the kitchen, Grown's sustainability measures include using 100 percent recycled and recyclable containers, as well as plantable menus and kids' meal packaging.
Walmart Lake Nona
11930 Narcoossee Road
407-204-2039
