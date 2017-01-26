Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Tip Jar

Grown, a healthy fast-food restaurant, will open in the Lake Nona Walmart

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY GROWN MIAMI
  • Photo courtesy Grown Miami
The new Walmart Supercenter on Narcoossee Road is one of the highest-tech big-box stores out there.

It has a drive-through retail pickup area, so you can order your groceries or TVs or dishware sets online and you won't even have to get out of the car for them to appear in your trunk. You can also scan an item and pay with your cell phone, to avoid waiting in checkout lines.

To add to the innovative concept, a second location of the restaurant concept by basketball couple Shannon and Ray Allen, Grown, will start dishing up gluten-free pancakes, cold-pressed juices, soups and wraps in just a few months.

The idea of Grown is the "quality of farm-to-fork cuisine with the convenience of fast-food dining." Sounds promising. Beyond what comes out of the kitchen, Grown's sustainability measures include using 100 percent recycled and recyclable containers, as well as plantable menus and kids' meal packaging.

Walmart Lake Nona
11930 Narcoossee Road
407-204-2039

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Valkyrie Doughnuts opens next week: A photo tour of Orlando's latest donut shop Read More

  2. School officials respond to man wearing swastika armband at University of Florida Read More

  3. Publix chicken tender subs are on sale this week Read More

  4. Universal Orlando sets opening date for Volcano Bay Read More

  5. Gov. Rick Scott wants Florida ports to cease trade with Cuba Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation