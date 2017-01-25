The Gist

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Wetsuit-wearing SeaWorld penguin finally grows her own coat

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via Seaworld
A SeaWorld penguin who was given a custom wetsuit because of feather loss is finally growing a new coat of her own.

For about three months, the female Adelie penguin named Wonder Twin rocked a custom wetsuit from SeaWorld's aviculture and wardrobe teams. The suit mimicked her natural coat of feathers so she could regulate her body temperature.

Now, according to a statement from SeaWorld, the 26-year-old penguin has successfully grown back her coat of feathers, and will be ditching the wetsuit, which was so last season anyway.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via Seaworld


