UberEats will now deliver Girl Scout cookies in Orlando only

UberEats has partnered with the Girl Scouts of Citrus to deliver cookies on demand for the first time.
That's right, no more filling out the order form and waiting – if you live in one of six Central Florida counties, you can get Girl Scout Cookies
, not just immediately and on demand, but delivered right to your door
. And we're the only ones in all the land who can get those Thin Mints to come to us instead of having to hit up that one co-worker with a tween daughter – this is a pilot program for UberEats, the first and so far the only one in the country.
UberEats users who live in the area shown on the map (areas covered are in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties) can order cookies on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The program runs through Thursday, Feb. 23. The minimum order is three boxes, and you must use the code GIRLSCOUTS17.
It's a pretty sweet deal (heh): The Girl Scouts of Citrus
gets 100 percent of the proceeds of cookie sales. Plus, if you're new to the UberEats app, you can get $10 off your first order with promo code GIRLSCOUTS17. UberEats will donate $1 per promo code redeemed to Girl Scouts of Citrus.
Cookie varieties available for delivery: Thin Mints, Shortbread, Lemonades, Caramel deLites (aka Samoas), Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Patties (aka Tagalongs), Peanut Butter Sandwich (aka Do-si-dos) (WHY DID THEY CHANGE ALL OF THE NAMES, SEO IS RUINING EVERYTHING DELIGHTFUL IN THIS WORLD), and S’mores.
