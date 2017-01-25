Bloggytown

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon is registered to vote in Florida and New York

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 3:58 PM

click image Steve Bannon, above. - PHOTO BY DON IRVINE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
President Donald Trump, who is reportedly still irked over losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by almost 3 million votes, is launching an investigation into his repeated false claim that millions of "illegal votes" cast by undocumented people cost him the popular vote. The Trump administration has provided no evidence to substantiate his claims, and analyses of November's election have found "virtually no confirmed cases of voter fraud," according to the Washington Post.
Luckily for Trump, he won't have to look too far for someone registered to vote in two states– his own White House chief strategist and former chairman of the far-right Breitbart News, Stephen K. Bannon, is registered to vote in both Florida and New York.

In a column for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Chris Anderson points out that although Bannon registered to vote in Sarasota County on Aug. 25, he was also registered to vote at his home in New York City and ended up casting his absentee ballot there. The Sarasota home where Bannon was registered is owned by a man who has written for Breitbart and partnered with Bannon on projects. Days before registering in Sarasota County, Bannon was registered in Miami-Dade, though he never voted in either county. Anderson says:
"Now, no one is suggesting Bannon has knowingly broken the law or committed voter fraud. This whole thing is probably a misunderstanding, no harm intended, like ripping the tag off a mattress or taping a game without the express written consent of Major League Baseball. More than likely it was simply New York County not notifying Sarasota County about his address change.

Still, there's a pattern here, a strange pattern, especially when you consider he was formerly the executive chairman of Breitbart News, a publication that warned of fraud by Democratic voters." 
The Post reports Bannon attempted to have himself removed from the Sarasota County voter rolls the day before Election Day by sending a letter to the county elections officials, though none of them recalled receiving it. On Wednesday, Florida officials removed Bannon from the state's voter registration rolls.

Kendall Coffey, an election law expert in Florida, tells the Miami Herald that "it is not a crime to be registered in two states as long as, at the time of each registration, the voter’s residency was claimed truthfully."

Tags:

