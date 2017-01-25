Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon is registered to vote in Florida and New York

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
Luckily for Trump, he won't have to look too far for someone registered to vote in two states– his own White House chief strategist and former chairman of the far-right Breitbart News, Stephen K. Bannon, is registered to vote in both Florida and New York.
even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
"Now, no one is suggesting Bannon has knowingly broken the law or committed voter fraud. This whole thing is probably a misunderstanding, no harm intended, like ripping the tag off a mattress or taping a game without the express written consent of Major League Baseball. More than likely it was simply New York County not notifying Sarasota County about his address change.The Post reports Bannon attempted to have himself removed from the Sarasota County voter rolls the day before Election Day by sending a letter to the county elections officials, though none of them recalled receiving it. On Wednesday, Florida officials removed Bannon from the state's voter registration rolls.
Still, there's a pattern here, a strange pattern, especially when you consider he was formerly the executive chairman of Breitbart News, a publication that warned of fraud by Democratic voters."
