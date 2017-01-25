McDonald's will give away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce

click to enlarge

File under "Mac Sauce in my bag, SWAG." Tomorrow, burger fans who want to feel special all the time, not just at the McD's counter, can score the magic nectar of specialness: a free limited-edition bottle of McDonald's super-secret Big Mac Special Sauce*.Starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 26), an undisclosed number of bottles will be given away at the McDonald’s at 224 E. Altamonte Drive (aka State Highway 436) in Altamonte Springs. This is the only official location for locals to get in on the sauce giveaways. Only 10,000 bottles are available nationwide.No purchase is necessary, but Mac-Sauce-wanters must say the words “There’s a Big Mac for that.”The giveaway spotlights McDonald's new Mac Jr. (smaller!) and Grand Mac (bigger!) versions of the Big Mac. These twists on the sandwich that famously consists of 🎶 two-all-beef-patties-special-sauce-lettuce-cheese-pickles-onions-on-a-sesame-seed-bun 🎶 will be available through March 20.