Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Lexington postpunkers Chlorine tour through Uncle Lou's tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 2:04 PM
If his previous project Elsinores was a stab at early Joy Division/Warsaw, Lexington's Joey Elsinore has now entered his lush, electro-pop New Order phase with Chlorine. Bring flowers.
Chlorine plays Uncle Lou's tonight with tourmate Dr. Paul
and locals Harsh Radish and Von Nacht at 10 p.m. Cover is $5
