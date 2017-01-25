The Heard

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

The Heard

Lexington postpunkers Chlorine tour through Uncle Lou's tonight

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 2:04 PM

If his previous project Elsinores was a stab at early Joy Division/Warsaw, Lexington's Joey Elsinore has now entered his lush, electro-pop New Order phase with Chlorine. Bring flowers.

Chlorine plays Uncle Lou's tonight with tourmate Dr. Paul and locals Harsh Radish and Von Nacht at 10 p.m. Cover is $5

