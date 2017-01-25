DoveCote partners with Angel's Envy for a spirited dinner that won't break the bank

click to enlarge
-
Photo via DoveCote/Facebook
DoveCote, the “French-inspired” restaurant from chef Clayton Miller, has made waves in the downtown dining scene since moving into the Bank of America building last year. But the pricey menu, though universally well received, can limit the scope of the culinary adventure that patrons are able to embark on. Which is why this prix fixe tasting menu, produced in conjunction with noted Better Bourbon brand Angel’s Envy, is so notable. For less than $50, you’ll get to sample four courses from DoveCote’s kitchen: beef carpaccio and grilled octopus starters, a breaded pork cutlet garnished with a brown butter sauce and lemon beurre blanc, and an olive oil cake for dessert. Plus, each course comes with either an Angel’s Envy cocktail or straight pours of their rye and cask-strength varieties. If you find any other high-end restaurant offering up a deal this good, take it. Make reservations now; seating is limited and sure to fill up.
7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 | DoveCote, 300 N. Orange Ave. | 407-930-1700 | dovecoteorlando.com
| $45