Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Tip Jar

DoveCote partners with Angel's Envy for a spirited dinner that won't break the bank

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DOVECOTE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via DoveCote/Facebook
DoveCote, the “French-inspired” restaurant from chef Clayton Miller, has made waves in the downtown dining scene since moving into the Bank of America building last year. But the pricey menu, though universally well received, can limit the scope of the culinary adventure that patrons are able to embark on. Which is why this prix fixe tasting menu, produced in conjunction with noted Better Bourbon brand Angel’s Envy, is so notable. For less than $50, you’ll get to sample four courses from DoveCote’s kitchen: beef carpaccio and grilled octopus starters, a breaded pork cutlet garnished with a brown butter sauce and lemon beurre blanc, and an olive oil cake for dessert. Plus, each course comes with either an Angel’s Envy cocktail or straight pours of their rye and cask-strength varieties. If you find any other high-end restaurant offering up a deal this good, take it. Make reservations now; seating is limited and sure to fill up.

7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 | DoveCote, 300 N. Orange Ave. | 407-930-1700 | dovecoteorlando.com | $45
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Angel's Envy Spirited Dinner @ DoveCote

    • Wed., Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m. $45

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rumors point to Magic Kingdom closing Speedway as part of Tomorrowland facelift Read More

  2. New permits confirm Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort is about to get a major overhaul Read More

  3. Orlando passes new drone ordinance, effective immediately Read More

  4. Jason Chin to open Reyes Mezcaleria in former Citrus space Read More

  5. Disney is now offering a $169 brunch, just in time for Valentine's Day Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation