Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free lunch tomorrow

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual lunch spot for people who enjoy chicken in various salad forms, is celebrating their ninth birthday tomorrow with a free lunch.Tomorrow, Jan. 26, which is not only their ninth birthday but also Customer Appreciation Day, the restaurant will be offering a scoop of its Classic Carol chicken salad for free to each customer all day.You can find your free lunch at Chicken Salad Chick's two Orlando locations:9470 N. Narcoossee Road and 12101 University Boulevard.