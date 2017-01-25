Tip Jar

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Chicken Salad Chick is giving away free lunch tomorrow

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK/CHICKEN SALAD CHICK
  • Photo via Facebook/Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual lunch spot for people who enjoy chicken in various salad forms, is celebrating their ninth birthday tomorrow with a free lunch.  

Tomorrow, Jan. 26, which is not only their ninth birthday but also Customer Appreciation Day, the restaurant will be offering a scoop of its Classic Carol chicken salad for free to each customer all day.

You can find your free lunch at Chicken Salad Chick's two Orlando locations:
9470 N. Narcoossee Road and 12101 University Boulevard.

